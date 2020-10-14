Shehnaaz Gill says she’s watching Bigg Boss 14 only for Sidharth Shukla: ‘Would stop watching when he exits’

Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has said that she is watching the current season of the Salman Khan show only for the past season’s winner and her close friend Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and had developed a close bond while spending months inside the house.

Sidharth is currently inside the Bigg Boss house as a “senior” and he is accompanied by Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 11 participant Hina Khan. The seniors are expected to guide the contestants and also add tadka to the entertainment quotient of the reality show.

Asked if she found any of the new contestants fake, Shehnaaz told Times of India, “I am saying, fake dikhao but kuchh toh dikhaao. Kuchh dikh hi nahi raha. I am watching the show because of Sidharth Shukla. Jitni der woh ghar mein hai, dekhungi, baad mein nahi dekhungi (I won’t watch it after he exits). Bigg Boss must have got these seniors for a reason.”

She went on to say, “ Sidharth is the TRP king. Show thoda chal raha hai usko daalne se. I am certain that a lot of people watch it because of him. Having said that, it’s a double-edged sword. The freshers have not been able to make a place for themselves. They are saying, ‘Seniors jab jaayenge tabhi khelenge’. If I were a part of this season as a fresher, I wouldn’t follow a senior blindly. I have a mind of my own aur main sab danke ki chot par karoongi (I would do things boldly, in front of everyone).”

Not happy with the current lot of contestants, Shehnaaz added, “I am following the season, and I feel that everyone’s true colours will be revealed eventually. No matter how hard you try to act all sweet and nice, ‘Bigg Boss’ will bring out the real you. Tumhari asli personality baahar nikalva hi deta hai. The show tests you and your patience. However, till now, the current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house. They don’t have a point of view and are too reliant on the seniors. While the presence of seniors helps establish an immediate connect with the audience, the drawback is that the freshers aren’t playing their own game. Competition nahi hai.”

Shehnaaz had confessed her feelings for Sidharth on the show last year but he always said that they were friends. He also explained his relationship with Shehnaaz to Gauahar a few days ago inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Also read: Sara Gurpal’s eye injury pics emerge online, was hurt by Nikki Tamboli during ‘edited’ Bigg Boss 14 task

Asking him about the “last season and the connection,” Gauahar hinted at Shehnaaz. Sidharth then told her that the personality and persona attracts him. He added, “She was up for everything perhaps because of a lack of exposure.” Sidharth said that is why he felt like protecting her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more