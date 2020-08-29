Shehnaaz Gill shares new pics, fans say ‘stop dieting please’

Sections
After Bigg Boss alumnus Shehnaaz Gill shared her new photos, concerned fans have asked her to stop dieting. She had recently claimed she was dieting to bag big projects.

Shehnaaz Gill surprises fans with her new look.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and singer Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a new photo that has left her fans concerned as they believe she has lost too much weight. In one of her recent live chats with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz had said she has been dieting in order to bag good projects in Bollywood.

One fan wrote, “Abhi aur patli mat hona bas ho gaya (Now stop please, how much weight will you lose?)”Another one asked her to stop dieting and commented, “You are cute without losing weight.”

 

One fan was worried that she may not be taking proper care of herself and commented, “Sana Yaar Apni khayaal rakhna... Bohot patli lag rahi ho.. Bby plzz (Sana, please take good care of yourself, you have slimmed down.).”



A singer, Shehnaaz found national fame after she appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. Audiences loved her for her quirky behaviour. On the show, she first grew close to Paras Chhabra. However, he did not reciprocate her advances and then she came closer to Sidharth Shukla. While Sidharth showed signs of growing fond of her, he clarified he had no romantic attachments with Shehnaaz. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth appeared in a music video and fans loved watching them together again.

