Shehnaaz Gill shares photo with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shefali Bagga, jokes she was threatened

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture with Shefali Bagga, who participated along with her in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, and joked that she was threatened to put up the photo.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 19:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shefali Bagga with Shehnaaz Gill.

Punjabi actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram stories to share a picture with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, journalist Shefali Bagga, and joked that she was threatened into posting it. Shehnaaz wrote in her caption, “@shefalibaggaofficial Isne mujhe bola mere saath photo daala nahi toh maaregi yeh mujhe (She told me to post a picture with her or else she would beat me up).”

Shefali shared the photo on her own Instagram stories and quipped, “Awww, bach gayi tu mere haath se (you got saved from me).” She also shared a screenshot of #ShefNaaz trending on Twitter and wrote, “Trending @shehnaazgill baby.”

The picture of Shehnaaz and Shefali is not a recent one but a throwback from a few months ago. The two met and became close on Bigg Boss 13. After Shefali was evicted from the show, she encouraged her fans and followers to vote for Shehnaaz.

Also read | Suhana Khan borrows dress from mom Gauri Khan’s personal wardrobe for new photoshoot

Meanwhile, it was rumoured that Shehnaaz might enter Bigg Boss 14. The new season has former Bigg Boss contestants, actors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, as ‘seniors’. They will be on the show for the first two weeks and call the shots in the Bigg Boss house.

However, in a video shared online by a fan club, Shehnaaz revealed that she has no plans to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. “Mera khatam ho gaya. Kyun jaaun main dobara? Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss mein aane ki? Mereko toh sab kuch mil gaya, jo mujhe chahiye tha. Ab toh main agar gayi toh as a guest jaugi like ‘hello, hi, okay, bye’ (I finished Bigg Boss. Why should I go on the show again? What is the need for it? If I have to go inside the Bigg Boss house, I will go as a guest, exchange pleasantries and leave),” she said.

