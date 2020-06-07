Shehnaaz Gill showers praises on Sidharth Shukla’s latest pic: ‘Your killer eyes, your messy hair and your pink lips, smoking hot’

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has left a flirtatious comment on the timeline of show winner Sidharth Shukla who has often been linked with her. During her stint on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Shehnaaz confessed her feelings for him quite a few times.

Sharing a picture of himself, Sidharth posted on Instagram, ”Will social distancing on a football ground mean scoring goals be easier.” Shehnaaz was quick to comment, “Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute kaise lag sakhta hai bb main meri tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow ur killer eyesur messy hair n ur pink lips kya rough tough look hai yaar like seriously Smokin hot‼ moom sunstar earth rainbow Christmas tree.”

Vikas Gupta, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for a few days as a replacement for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, also commented, “Hahaha love the caption and the picture both.” Vikas is also credited to have triggered the fire between Shehnaaz and Sidharth when he told them that ‘Sidnaaz’, a popular hashtag created by combining their names, was gaining fame.

Fans also lapped up the picture with much love. One of Sidharth’s fans wrote, “You are the last thought in my mind before I drift off to sleep and the first thought when I wake up each morning When I tell you I love you , I’m not saying it out of habit , I’m reminding you that you are my life You’re the one reason I wake up in the morning, you’re the one reason I find a way to smile, you’re the one person that can change everything around when it is going badI love you so much You are my jaan that keep me alive... You are my heart that beat inside... You are the blood that flows through me... You are the only guy i can see... You are the voice of when a mockingbird sing... You are my everything!”

Sidharth has been sharing pictures and videos regularly during the lockdown, keeping fans entertained and updated with his daily life.

