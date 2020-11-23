Shekhar Suman, Johnny Lever react to Bharti Singh drug case: ‘Consumption of drugs by creative people is crossing limits’

Bail was granted to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa on Monday afternoon. The couple was booked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possession of marijuana.

NCB officials had arrested Bharti and her husband under NDPS act following raids at her residence and production house, seizing 86.5 gram of cannabis from both the places. The agency claimed that Bharti Singh said in her statement that she used to smoke marijuana purchased by her husband. Now, Shekhar Suman and veteran comedian Johnny Lever have reacted to the development.

Speaking to Times of India, Johnny lever said: “Drugs is becoming a trend like alcohol used to be back in the day. Alcohol used to be easily available and lot of parties used to happen and even I made the mistake of drinking but then I realised alcohol is not good as it is affecting my talent and creativity and I quit. But consumption of drugs by this generation of creative people is crossing limits. And if you get caught indulging in it imagine what will your family go through and those who are watching your story on news channels and are consuming even lethal drugs must be going through....and if this trend of drug indulgence continues... hamari industry kharab ho jaayegi (out industry will get spoilt).”

Shekhar Suman, who has been vocal in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, told Spotboye how, sometimes, success and money are difficult to handle. He was quoted as saying: “Your talent should be your drug. Just be addicted to hard work and excellence. Sometimes in life it’s difficult to handle fame and money, especially if you are an upstart.”

Bharti was arrested on Saturday by the NCB, while her husband was taken into custody on Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. On Sunday, they were produced before the magistrate’s court which remanded them in judicial custody till December 4.

The couple then filed bail pleas through their advocate Ayaz Khan which were posted for hearing on Monday. The NCB recovered 86.5 gm ganja during the search at the couple’s residence and office. This is considered as ‘small quantity’ under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

