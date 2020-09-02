Shilpa Shinde on working with Sunil Grover: ‘He is very insecure, he feels only he can do comedy and is the comedy king’

Shilpa Shinde, who recently quit comedy show Gangs of Filmistan, has called Sunil Grover “insecure” and said that he considers himself to be the “comedy king.” She had quit the show due to Sunil being part of it, accusing him of stealing all the attention.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Shilpa said, “He has treated me like junior artists. You should see the telecast to see how much of a role I have. Sunil Ji just needs a prop, a beautiful girl standing beside them and that is why they used me.” She added, “I am sorry but Sunil Grover has not given any hit in a solo show. Tell me what hit show he gave?”

Talking about working with him earlier on another show, she said, “They wanted to shoot more such dance with me but Sunil Ji forced his comedy in it and ruined it. He is a very complex person, he is very insecure. He feels only he can do comedy, he is the comedy king.”

Shilpa has also accused the makers of not following the precautionary measures amid coronavirus pandemic. She said, “We were shooting from morning 8 AM to 11 PM, what is this? When the promo was shot, those two days all procedures and SOPs were followed and there were people from the channel on sets but once the shooting started, nothing was there. I caught cold and cough in two days and my boy had headache, fever and cold and I asked him to take rest.”

Producer Preeti Simoes has however refuted all claims. She told Spotboye in an interview, “It is a live stage set-up and not a normal daily soap that you will follow line to line. I would say as the rest of the cast are professionals, who are doing it for so many years, she might find it difficult but she has been so good that this actually never came across that she was uncomfortable with the role she was given or with any line. I think her reaction for not being seen on the show has come a little premature as she has not seen the show.”

