Shilpa Shinde quits Gangs Of Filmistan, asks makers to call it Sunil Grover Show as it’s being made to compete with Kapil Sharma

Shilpa Shinde has claimed she was “being uses as an eye candy” on the comedy show Gangs Of Filmistan and is in no mood to return where there is “no self respect.” The actor said that if the makers are planning to make the show all about Sunil Grover, then it should be renamed to The Sunil Grover Show and aired at the same time as The Kapil Sharma Show, and she would be ready to work again on the show.

Shilpa told ETimes in an interview, “I felt like I was being used as an eye candy. I came, I uttered two lines and went off. I was not interested in doing television. It’s not like I have no money and was desperate to get back to work. But they have used my name. I am doing the show after two years, I should have at least given a special entry. Till the time we were performing the scenes without Sunil ji we all were doing great, the moment he started doing gags, we got sidelined.”

She said that she was very hurt after watching the first episode which left her with a bitter feeling. She went on to add, “This show is being made to give Kapil Sharma a competition. I am giving an open challenge to the makers if you want to make the show all about Sunil Grover, then please rename it to The Sunil Grover Show and air it on the weekend when Kapil’s show airs, I am ready to work.” She added that the first episode has left her with a ‘bitter feeling’.

Also read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals rasode mein kaun tha. Watch

Shilpa had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview that she signed the show only after makers assured her that she would not work with Sunil Grover. “I don’t mind saying that this show is all about him and others don’t really get a chance to do much. I expressed my reservations to the producers but I was told that his portion is separate from mine. But later I found out that he will be a judge and the other actors will entertain him. They have been shooting his gag most of the time, so if this is his show, are we just props?,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more