Shivangi Joshi on TV actors being looked down upon: I once wanted to wear this designer’s outfit but my team was told that they don’t give clothes to TV actors

Shivangi Joshi has had quite a content career trajectory with a number of successful TV shows under her belt, however, she feels hurt when people look down upon the medium and discriminate.

“I’ve heard actors not having a happy experience during film auditions. Though I didn’t go for any, but I didn’t have good experience with fashion designers. I had once wanted to wear a particular designer’s clothes, but my team was told that they don’t give their clothes to TV actors. This happened a few times. It does feel bad but I realised some people still fail to understand that we all are artistes and aren’t defined by mediums, and therefore deserve respect,” shares Joshi, calling herself a “proud TV actor”.

The 22-year-old had started her journey as a child actor with a cameo in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi in 2013. She became a household name with Begusarai and has been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost five years now.

Addressing the debate around regressive content on TV, and the medium being compared to web, Joshi begins by saying that some TV shows that are available on OTT are doing quite well.

“I don’t understand this comparison. Both the platforms, and viewers for OTT and TV are different. Though not everything can be good, but I don’t think one should generalise TV content as bad. If you’re debating, then also talk about good shows. When you watch a bad film or web series, do you say the content on these mediums is bad? You enjoy fantasy and supernatural Hollywood shows and films, but when it’s shown in our shows, you complain. You can talk about how we do better but don’t pull us down,” she urges, pointing towards the reach of television especially in places where even internet isn’t available.

And what about the monotony that creeps in while playing the same character in long format shows, something that many actors have spoken against? Joshi says, “The character much like me in real life has grown on the show. I can identify with certain things in it. And TV format is different. Our shows and stories become one with viewers who watch us daily. It’s their appreciation that gets us going.”

Asked if she is open to working in films and on OTT, Joshi says all that is fine but TV will always stay close to her heart.

“I know our schedules are hectic but every medium has its own demand and charm. TV gave me identity, helped me grow as an artiste. So even though I’d dabble in web and films, but TV will remain that part of me without which I’m incomplete. But right now I don’t have time for anything except for music videos, which only needs two-three days to shoot,” she concludes.

