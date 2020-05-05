Sections
Shivin Narang hospitalised after grievously injuring his hand at home, undergoing tests: report

Shivin Narang has been hospitalised with a hand injury after grievously injuring himself at home, as per a report.

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shivin Narang was recently seen in Beyhadh 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TV actor Shivin Narang was reportedly admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he fell on his glass table and injured his left hand. Earlier in January, he had injured his hand on the sets of his show Beyhadh 2 and suffered a hairline fracture.

A Times of India report quoted a source as saying, “When Shivin fell, the glass table broke into pieces, injuring him badly. He lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital. He has not been discharged, as the extent of the injury needs to be diagnosed. His situation is stable and due to the strict social distancing rules at the hospital, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, not even his parents are with him.”

 After the lockdown was announced, makers of Beyhadh 2 decided to axe the show. Responding to the sudden decision, Shivin had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I wish we could complete the end of this finite show as I feel that would have done justice to the show and the viewers. But it’s not only us, the whole industry, and in fact the entire world is suffering… So I can understand what may have prompted this decision.”

However, he did not sound pessimistic when he added, “To be honest I’ve been in the industry for over eight years now. So I feel a little more settled, unlike what it was initially. I am just hoping this gets over soon. I feel grateful to be with my family, that we have a house to stay and food to survive.”



Apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin was also seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Earlier, he has appeared in shows including Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera.

