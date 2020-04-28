Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2 getting axed amid lockdown: It’s important to understand the situation and react accordingly

Actor Shiv Narang says he does not know what the future holds but wants to stay strong and positive

Much like it did to his fans, the news of his ongoing show Beyhadh 2 not coming back on the tube after the lockdown gets over, surprised Shivin Narang.

“I wish we could complete the end of this finite show as I feel that would have done justice to the show and the viewers. But it’s not only us, the whole industry, and in fact the entire world is suffering… So I can understand what may have prompted this decision,” he tells us.

Deliberating on how “unpredictable” life has become amid the Covid-19 crisis, the 29-year-old says, “We really don’t know what the future holds. But we need to stay strong and follow guidelines to stay safe. My society had got sealed some time back and after 14 days, we were able to step out to buy essentials. It’s important to understand the situation and react accordingly,” he adds.

Apart from Beyhadh 2, Narang was also a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show has almost been shot, except for the finale episode. “We had shot content for about 10 weeks, only 5 weeks have been aired, the remaining, I think, it will only go live once we shoot the finale episode,” he says.

Ask him if such turn of events worries him, and Narang says, “To be honest I’ve been in the industry for over eight years now. So I feel a little more settled, unlike what it was initially. I am just hoping this gets over soon. I feel grateful to be with my family, that we have a house to stay and food to survive.”

Narang is helping his mother at home in cooking and cleaning. “There’s no help and it isn’t easy for one person to manage everything. I’m also reading and binge watching movies and series, and keeping a check on our diet,” says the actor, who is also reading scripts.

Apart from TV projects, he has a few web and film offers too. “I want to get back with a lot of energy and positivity. So I am using this time to understand what should I do next, how do I surprise both myself and my audience with something new. Medium is never the criterion,” he says.

