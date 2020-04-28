Sections
Home / TV / Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2 getting axed amid lockdown: It’s important to understand the situation and react accordingly

Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2 getting axed amid lockdown: It’s important to understand the situation and react accordingly

The actor says he wishes they were able to complete the end of this finite show as that would have done justice to the show and the viewers 

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:56 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Shiv Narang says he does not know what the future holds but wants to stay strong and positive

Much like it did to his fans, the news of his ongoing show Beyhadh 2 not coming back on the tube after the lockdown gets over, surprised Shivin Narang.

“I wish we could complete the end of this finite show as I feel that would have done justice to the show and the viewers. But it’s not only us, the whole industry, and in fact the entire world is suffering… So I can understand what may have prompted this decision,” he tells us. 

 

Deliberating on how “unpredictable” life has become amid the Covid-19 crisis, the 29-year-old says, “We really don’t know what the future holds. But we need to stay strong and follow guidelines to stay safe. My society had got sealed some time back and after 14 days, we were able to step out to buy essentials. It’s important to understand the situation and react accordingly,” he adds.



Apart from Beyhadh 2, Narang was also a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show has almost been shot, except for the finale episode. “We had shot content for about 10 weeks, only 5 weeks have been aired, the remaining, I think, it will only go live once we shoot the finale episode,” he says.

Ask him if such turn of events worries him, and Narang says, “To be honest I’ve been in the industry for over eight years now. So I feel a little more settled, unlike what it was initially. I am just hoping this gets over soon. I feel grateful to be with my family, that we have a house to stay and food to survive.” 

Narang is helping his mother at home in cooking and cleaning. “There’s no help and it isn’t easy for one person to manage everything. I’m also reading and binge watching movies and series, and keeping a check on our diet,” says the actor, who is also reading scripts.

Apart from TV projects, he has a few web and film offers too. “I want to get back with a lot of energy and positivity. So I am using this time to understand what should I do next, how do I surprise both myself and my audience with something new. Medium is never the criterion,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
Irrfan Khan dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:51 IST
Those without permission shouldn’t practice it: Delhi health minister on plasma therapy for Covid-19
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.