Shoaib Ibrahim was asked if his family forces wife Dipika Kakar to wear Indian clothes, here’s his reply

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim was asked during an Instagram question-and-answer session if his family forces his wife, Dipika Kakar, to wear Indian clothes. He replied by saying that the question reveals the mentality of the person asking it.

During the session, one person asked Shoaib, “Deepika ji hamesh salwar suit me hi kyu hoti hai. Kya aapki family force karti hai? (Why does Dipika always wear salwar suits? Does your family force her to?).”

To this, Shoaib replied, “Iska jawab main aapko dena zaruri nahi samahjta. Sach main jaanta hu aur meri wife jaanti hai... Baaki jiski jaisi soch waisa hi sawal. Upar wala aapko khush rakhe. (I don’t think it is important for me to answer this question. My wife and I know the truth. Questions like this reveal the mentality of the person asking them. May God bless you.)”

Shoaib was later asked how he handles trolls, to which he said, in Hindi, “Trolls have nothing to do but get jealous of others and their achievements. Best thing to do is to ignore them. Life is beautiful because of love.”

In a previous session, a fan had asked him, “Aap baby kab plan karoge? Sorry, yeh aapki personal life hai but mera mann hua poochne ka, isliye pooch liya (When are you planning to have a baby? Sorry, I know it is your personal life but I felt like asking, so I asked).”

Shoaib sarcastically replied, “Jab pata hai personal hai toh poochna hi kyun (When you already know it is personal, then why even ask).”

Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson when she first met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. While it was being said that her affair with her co-star was the reason for her divorce in 2015, she denied the news. “It’s not mandatory that every love marriage should work; it can have its issues like compatibility too. Breaking off any relationship is difficult, almost traumatic. That’s exactly what happened with me. My parents supported me and Shoaib helped me pull through those difficult times. We were not dating then,” she told Bombay Times in an interview in 2016. She married Shoaib in 2018.

