Shubham Mishra arrested over rape threats to comedian, Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker laud Vadodara Police

The Vadodara City Police arrested a man named Shubham Mishra for sending rape threats to a comedian.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 09:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shubham Mishra was detained by the police in Vadodara on Sunday.

The Vadodara City Police have arrested one Shubham Mishra after he made a video, threating to rape a stand-up comedian. The police’s prompt action was lauded by Bollywood celebrities who had been tweeting about the video all Sunday.

In a tweet on Sunday night, the Vadodara City Police said that legal process has started against Shubham. “Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra. We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevent section of IPC and IT act,” the tweet read. They also shared pictures of Shubham from the police station after he was detained.

Shubham’s video was in reaction to a female comedian’s video on a statue of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Quora. He hurled abuses at her and made threats about raping her for insulting the Maratha king. His video got was reported by celebrities such as Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Kunal Karmra and others.

Appreciating police action, Pooja tweeted, “That’s commendable of @Vadcitypolice for taking a strong stand but there are 3 other men who have been targeting (name redacted) relentlessly with similar videos & threatening her with violence & rape. Can @AnilDeshmukhNCP @NCWIndia please ensure they are booked as well?” Swara wrote, “BIG Thank YOU @Vadcitypolice for this prompt action against rape advocate #badassshubham #badassshubhammishra We cannot allow this rape culture to be normalised amongst us. Thank you for holding this man accountable for this horrific comments and threats! #Impact.”



Also read: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan 'good health, speedy recovery'

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also sought immediate action from Gujarat Police. In a letter to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha, the NCW said it has been tagged in a video posted on Twitter in which the man can be seen hurling abuses and giving rape threats to the woman.

“The NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women and ensuring cyber security to women and is perturbed by the rise in use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter sent late Saturday night.

