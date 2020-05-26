Shveta Salve on being trolled for sharing pic of her kiss with husband: ‘If anyone is offended, they can unfollow me’

Television actor Shveta Salve has no time for those who want to judge her based on her social media posts. She recently shared a sultry picture of her kiss with husband Hermit Sethi which got her less than polite comments on Instagram.

Speaking to The Times of India, she said her posts have a meaning and her expression should not be suppressed. “Every picture of mine comes with my artistic opinion in the captions. Hence, I always urge my followers to take time to read, and not just swipe, browse and judge it with a fleeting glance. There’s more than what meets the eye. There’s always a positive message or a patient ear for anyone, who reaches out to me through my direct messages and I respond to everyone,” she said.

“Today, with the way things are unfolding across the world, we need to be more open and welcoming rather than judge and suppress others. It’s an open account, if anyone is offended, they always have the option to unfollow me,” she added.

Earlier in 2018, she was trolled for smoking and ‘setting a bad example’ for her daughter. Shveta reacted by sharing a picture of herself smoking a cigarette with a glass of wine in her hand, wearing a bikini. “Yes, I drink and smoke,” she wrote alongside the picture. She said that after receiving messages by ‘random people’ she felt the need to address the matter. She wrote that simply because she drinks and smokes she cannot be defined as a ‘bad mom’. She asked, “Do you see me wasting my life? Do you see me sitting unemployed and jobless? Do you see me neglecting my child?”

She added that she has successfully managed to juggle many careers and that her parents used to smoke and drink and did a ‘mighty fine job of raising’ her and her brother. Shveta wrote that no one is entitled to judge others and ended her message by writing that she was going to ‘pour myself a red’ and ‘light up’.

Shveta has appeared on reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was a part of serials such as Hip Hip Hurray and Kaahin Kissi Roz.

