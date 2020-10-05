Shweta Tiwari’s birthday special pics with daughter Palak leave internet in a tizzy: ‘They look like sisters’

TV actor Shweta Tiwari had twin reasons to celebrate on Sunday. Not only was she celebrating her 40th birthday but she has also tested negative for Covid-19 earlier. The actor made a day of it with daughter Palak as the two, twinning in red and white, shared photos of the birthday outing.

Shweta had earlier announced her plan to pamper herself on social media. “Kal main bahar jaungi, apne aap ko pamper karungi (Tomorrow, I will go out and pamper myself),” she had written on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo truly appeared to have gala time, going by their pictures.

The photos had internet commenting on how the mother-daughter duo actually look like sisters. “No way you guys are a mother and daughter, sisters it is,” wrote one while another said, “Who is mother and who is daughter?” Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie. In a statement, Palak had said about her debut, “Rosie is not your average horror film, it’s an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I’m truly honoured to be a part of this production.”

Palak was earlier expected to debut opposite Taare Zameen Pe child actor Darsheel Safari in a film called Quickie. However, Shweta had taken to Instagram to refute the rumours and say that Palak was in Class 12 at that time and her education was of paramount importance.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor had tested positive for the virus in September. “I developed a cough on September 16. The sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested,” she had said then in the interview, adding that she had quarantined herself after the result came positive. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan also stars Varun Badola.