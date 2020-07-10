Sections
Shweta Tiwari shares cryptic post after estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her of separating him from their son

Shweta Tiwari shared a cryptic post on Instagram, hours after estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of keeping their son away from him.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli got married in 2013 and welcomed Reyansh in 2016.

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has kept mum about her estranged husband and television actor Abhinav Kohli’s recent allegations that she is not letting him meet their three-year-old son, Reyansh. After his latest Instagram post, she seems to have hit back with a cryptic post of her own.

Shweta shared pictures of herself smiling and captioned them, “You Can Never Pull Her Down #GuneetSikka.” The hashtag is a reference to her character, Guneet Sikka, in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Her daughter Palak Tiwari showed support by sharing the post on her Instagram stories and writing, “What my queen here said.”

On Thursday, Abhinav shared a picture of Reyansh and wrote, “I miss you. It’s been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy separated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God’s grace I will hug you tight very soon.”

 



In a recent interview, Abhinav alleged that Shweta did not allow him to meet Reyansh since May 15. He claimed that in the past few months, he ran errands for her and took care of their son whenever she wanted him to. However, she was now shutting him out completely.

“From morning to night, I have taken care of Reyaansh as she would go for her shoot. She would be in touch with me through phone and texts. The baby would be with me from 11 am in the morning till late night as she came late at night or would go for a party after shoot. Throughout Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and even during the shoot of her web series, I have taken care of the baby. There is a separate room made for Reyansh on the set, but he hardly stays there. Everyone on the sets knows that I would come on the sets and be with our son or sometimes even bring him home,” he said.

Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and welcomed Reyansh in 2016. In August last year, she filed a domestic violence complaint against him.

