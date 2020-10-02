Shweta Tiwari to Gauahar Khan: Here’s what earlier Bigg Boss winners have been up to

Bigg Boss is back with its 14th season and an all new set of celebrities is ready to try their luck on the reality show. As the new contestants gear up to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house after surviving a long lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the viewers would also like to brush up their memories about the earlier winners who braved several months inside until they got hold of the coveted trophy and the prize money.

While one would wonder when did they last heard of Bigg Boss winners such as Rahul Roy, Ashutosh Kaushik and Manveer Gurjar, there are many such as Gauahar Khan, Prince Narula, Shweta Tiwari and others who went on to utilise the opportunity for a bigger and brighter future.

Here is how the Bigg Boss winners went on to lead their lives post a victory.

Rahul Roy

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy won the hearts of the audience yet again as he won the first season of the reality show. While his fans expected him to make a comeback in a major way, he was seen making occasional appearances in films such as his home production, Elaan in 2011.

Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik had won the second season of Bigg Boss but is hardly seen on screen these days. He appeared in quite a few films such as Laal Rang, Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli several years later. He was recently in news after he tied the knot with fiancé Arpita on the terrace of his Noida residence during lockdown. The nuptials were attended by just four people - the groom’s mother and sister, and the bride’s mother and brother. Ashutosh said he has donated the money saved up for the wedding to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund for the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashutosh Kaushik tied the knot with Arpita during lockdown.

Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh emerged as a winner on Bigg Boss 3 and was later seen in pivotal roles in Housefull 2 and Son of Sardaar. He had made a comeback last year as a participant on Nach Baliye 9 with wife Dina Umarova.

Shweta Tiwari

Kasautii Zindagii Kay continues to work on the small screen post her Boss 4 win and is now also looking forward to the film debut of her daughter, Palak Chaudhary. The mother-daughter duo are a hit on the internet. The actor separated from her husband Abhinav Kohli last year after accusing him of domestic violence. On the work front, Shweta has enough on her plate. She played prominent roles in several TV shows including Parvarrish, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Begusarai. She also made her digital debut last year with successful shows, Hum Tum and Them and is now being seen opposite Varun Badola on TV show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Juhi Parmar

Kumkum actor Juhi won the fifth season of Bigg Boss and regularly shares glimpses of her playtime with daughter Samaira on Instagram. She made a promising comeback with TV show Tantra last year and is now all set to return to the small screen as a lead character on TV show, Hamari Wali Good News.

Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi won Bigg Boss 6 and continued working as a television actor. She played prominent characters in shows such as Badi Door Se Aaye Hai and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She was last seen as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9 where she participated with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

Gauahar Khan

After returning as a guest on Bigg Boss regularly, Gauahar has now taken up an active role in Bigg Boss 14 and will be in a powerful position to make and break rules on the show. The Bigg Boss 7 winner delivered a few dance numbers in films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. This was followed by a powerful performance alongside Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan and a pivotal role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Gauahar was last seen in the web show, The Office.

Gautam Gulati

Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actor Gautam Gulati won the 8th season of Bigg Boss and has since then appeared in quite a few films. He played Ravi Shastri’s role in Emraan Hashmi-starrer Azhar and will now be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He was last seen as a host on reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that had Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill looking for their respective life partners.

Gautam Gulati, Manveer Gurjar and Prince Narula.

Prince Narula

Prince Narula won Bigg Boss 9 and went on to tie the knot with his co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary a few years later. After the show, the two had also featured in the TV show Laal Ishq and also emerged as the winning couple on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Prince has been a gang leader on MTV Roadies since a few seasons and has also appeared in few TV shows, including Naagin 3.

Manveer Gujjar

Manveer Gujjar had entered the Bigg Boss 10 house as a commoner from Noida and went on to win the show beating several popular celebrities in the game. He currently identifies himself as an actor on his verified Twitter account and is believed to be involved in his family business.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa has been more active on Twitter than on screen post her Bigg Boss 11 win. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! fame actor had recently made a comeback on comedy show Gangs of Filmistan before but immediately made an exit alleging mistreatment by the makers.

Dipika Kakar, Shilpa Shinde and Sidharth Shukla were known faces on TV before their Bigg Boss stint.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar has not appeared on screen post her Bigg Boss 12 win but is a popular personality on Instagram. The actor and her husband Shoaib Malik often share happy glimpses of their personal life on the picture sharing website.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla won the 13th season of Bigg Boss and has since then appeared in a two songs. While he features opposite his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga, the second song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya featured the Balika Vadhu actor opposite Neha Sharma.

