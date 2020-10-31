‘Shweta Tiwari used Palak to get rid of me, has taken my son Reyansh to undisclosed location’: Estranged husband Abhinav Kohli

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has once again refuted all allegations of domestic violence in their marriage, and also claimed that the former Bigg Boss winner used her own daughter Palak against him.

Abhinav was arrested in August 2019 after Shweta filed a complaint against him and accused him of domestic violence as well as molestation. Abhinav has since been claiming that Shweta mistreated him and even stops him from meeting their four-year-old son, Reyansh.

Elaborating on their big fight last year, Abhinav told Times of India, “The matter started two days before the incident. I passed a light comment saying Shweta bacchon ke naam kabhi bhi property mat karna with bacche I meant Palak and Reyansh both. Bacche bade hojaate hain na woh maa baap ko budhe hone par ghar se bahar nikal dete hain (Shweta, never transfer the property in the name of the kids - by kids I meant both Palak and Reyaansh - because kids grow up and kick out their ageing parents). It was on a lighter note. Suddenly, Palak got offended and started fighting with me. Shweta had been brain washing her saying that I did not like her boyfriend which was not the case. He was a good boy. And since Palak had this in mind that I dislike her boyfriend. She told Shweta during the argument, you know what mummy kick him out of the house. Adding that he was shocked to see such behaviour from the girl whom he raised as his own daughter. Abhinav said he was “shattered and badly hurt”.

“The next day a huge argument started over a small matter that whether Reyaansh should have Maggi or not. It got so bad that Shweta started abusing me. She went on a rant in front of the maids and everyone. That’s when the fight got ugly. They called the police and to teach me a lesson, they got me arrested. This was a treatment meted out to me,” he added.

Abhinav has claimed he took care of their son when Shweta was recuperating from Covid-19 and also when she shot for her show. He also alleged Shweta is not allowing him to meet Reyansh and told the daily, “Since Sunday (October 25), my son Reyaansh has been missing. I don’t know where he is. He was with me for 40 days all the time. But since last Sunday, Shweta has taken my son, Reyansh to an undisclosed location without telling me. Since Sunday I have been chasing Shweta on phone. I personally went to her house also, but she is not meeting or taking my calls. In fact, she has blocked me. It has been five days, I haven’t seen my boy, not heard his voice. I tried every way possible. I went to her sets as well with the expectation that maybe she is ignoring me, but at least I will get to see my son. I recorded the video also to keep a proof of our recording, but she did not tell me anything. My message was also passed to her on her sets but she didn’t respond and vanished with the baby. Suddenly, he has disappeared from my life and I have become dead for him. For the last 40 days he was with me.”

Shweta left Abhinav in August last year. Talking to Hindustan Times months later, she called her marriage with him a ‘poisonous infection’. “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy,” she had said.

Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav in July 2013. Palak is Shweta’s daughter from her first husband Raja Chaudhary, whom she divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage.

