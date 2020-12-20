Sidharth Shukla breaks silence on viral video of public altercation, says it left ‘bitter feeling in heart’

Sections
Sidharth Shukla has reacted to a recent viral video, which seemed to show him involved in a public altercation. He said that misreporting around the incident left a ‘bitter taste’ in his heart.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 11:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sidharth Shukla took part in Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’.

TV actor Sidharth Shukla has reacted to a recent viral video, in which he seemed to be having an altercation with a few men on the streets of Mumbai. Sidharth has said that people made a concentrated effort to paint him in a negative light through the video.

In an interview, the former Bigg Boss contestant said that it was unfair of certain outlets to claim that he was drunk during the altercation, which happened because someone allegedly harassed members of his brother-in-law’s staff.

Sidharth told The Times of India, “Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification.”

He continued, “It’s really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they make you out to be the wrong one. Of course, major part of the media got it right. They went on to see the videos the following day and put out correct information. It’s not like a person needs validation or recognition when he happens to do something good or he helps someone, but when it’s turned around and the person is accused of something, it leaves a bitter feeling in the heart. But I guess that’s life, so it’s okay.”

Beyond Bigg Boss, Sidharth is known for his unconfirmed relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. He is often spotted in public with her, and the two have even appeared together in music videos.

