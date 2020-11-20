Sidharth Shukla can’t take his eyes off Shehnaaz Gill in new teaser pic for their upcoming project. See here

Former Bigg Boss contestants and rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated on a new project, and Sidharth has teased their fans with what’s in store with a new picture. On Friday, he took to social media to share a new picture with Shehnaaz, also featuring singer Tony Kakkar.

He captioned the post simply, “Coming soon,” and added a heart emoji. The picture shows the trio joined by music producer Anshul Garg, who shared the same picture on his Instagram page. While Sidharth is wearing a blue shirt over a pink T-shirt and jeans, Shehnaaz is wearing a red dress.

Their fans couldn’t contain their excitement. “Tera dhyan kidhar hai (where’s your attention)?” one person asked in the comments section. In the picture Sidharth is gazing intently at Shehnaaz, and not the camera. “Eyes on Shehnaaz,” wrote another person, adding smiling face emojis.

The rumoured couple recently visited Chandigarh to shoot a music video. While they were in Punjab, Sidharth took to social media to share a picture and a video of himself, posing like Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in the mustard fields. He wrote, “Turning fields into reels.. #Punjab.” Sidharth shared another video, which showed him riding a bullock cart. Reacting to the video, Shehnaaz wrote: “Buraaahhhhh.”

The two have appeared in several music videos together, in the months following the end of their Bigg Boss 13 journey. “Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him,” she had said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama. “He was my everything in Bigg Boss,” she added.

