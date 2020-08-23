Sections
Sidharth Shukla ends rivalry with Asim Riaz, congratulates him for making it to ‘most desirable’ list

Sidharth Shukla, who often locked horns with Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13, has now congratulated him for his new achievement.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were rivals in Bigg Boss 13.

It looks like actor Sidharth Shukla has put his rivalry with model-turned-actor Asim Riaz behind him. On Saturday, Sidharth took to Twitter to congratulate Asim for making it to a list of ‘most desirable men in India’.

“Impressed with @imrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desireable Men in India, congratulations. Happy #GaneshChaturthi everybody,” Sidharth tweeted. Asim appreciated the gesture and replied, “Hey @sidharth_shukla I Hope you doin well. I appreciate it. Thank you.”

Sidharth and Asim, who started out on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as friends, soon began butting heads. Their ugly fights reached a point that host Salman Khan had to intervene. He slammed the two ‘macho men’ for their constant refrains of ‘bahar mil (meet me outside)’ and threatened to ‘throw (them) both out of the house’.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 were also divided between Sidharth and Asim, who were the top contenders to win the show. Sidharth was declared the winner, with Asim emerging as the runner-up.



After Bigg Boss 13 ended, Sidharth told The Times of India in an interview that his relationship with Asim was ‘much cooler’ now. “I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss is gearing up to return with its 14th season, which will see Salman returning as host for the eleventh consecutive time. Promos in which he promises to give viewers the entertainment that they were missing out on due to the coronavirus pandemic have been released by the channel.

While there has been no official announcement about the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, it has been reported that television stars Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are in the line-up.

