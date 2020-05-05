Sections
Home / TV / Sidharth Shukla has eyes only for Shehnaaz Gill in romantic behind-the-scenes video from Bhula Dunga, fans shower love

Sidharth Shukla has eyes only for Shehnaaz Gill in romantic behind-the-scenes video from Bhula Dunga, fans shower love

Shehnaaz Gill shared a romantic video with Sidharth Shukla from the sets of Bhula Dunga, their first music video together.

Updated: May 05, 2020 16:17 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the behind-the-scenes video from Bhula Dunga.

Shehnaaz Gill has shared an unseen video with Sidharth Shukla from the making of their music video Bhula Dunga. The romantic behind-the-scenes video has Sidharth and Shehnaaz leaning against a bathtub, surrounded by dozens of lit candles. He puts his arm around her, as they take a sip from the glasses of wine in their hands. He then lovingly kisses her shoulder, while she gives him a peck on the cheek.

The cute clip has already garnered more than a million views on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments. “Both are looking so adorable together,” one user wrote. “#SidNaaz is emotion and we are emotionally attached,” another wrote.

Another user commented, “@realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill U both r everythng to us, we love u unconditionally nd we respect u a lot no matter what wil always support u. Love u both!! May god bless frm evil eyes stay together always our #SidNaaz.”

 



Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. However, while he has called her a ‘friend’ after the show ended, she professed her love for him on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda unites Telugu film industry to act against gossip web sites, starts a Twitter campaign

Bhula Dunga instantly went viral online, with more than 58 million views on YouTube till date. But while fans went gaga over the music video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee said in a live chat on Instagram that she found no chemistry between them. She was heavily trolled for her comment.

Responding to the criticism, Sidharth had said in an interview, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I hear that my fellow Bigg Boss contestants have had their opinions on the song and our chemistry. However, all I would like to say is I work for the love and appreciation of my audience, which our song has surely received looking at the views and love pouring in from all our viewers. At the end of the day, for me, my audience’s appreciation is the most important and I am grateful to each and every one of you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
May 05, 2020 17:42 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
May 05, 2020 17:40 IST
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
May 05, 2020 15:33 IST

latest news

Cat chilling on a clothes-drying rack proves that it does what it wants
May 05, 2020 17:42 IST
CoD, FIFA makers likely lockdown winners as video games see huge demand
May 05, 2020 17:38 IST
Blind people fear days after lockdown, say social distancing is a curse
May 05, 2020 17:37 IST
Covid-19: 50 people to be allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals, says govt
May 05, 2020 17:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.