Sidharth Shukla has eyes only for Shehnaaz Gill in romantic behind-the-scenes video from Bhula Dunga, fans shower love

Shehnaaz Gill has shared an unseen video with Sidharth Shukla from the making of their music video Bhula Dunga. The romantic behind-the-scenes video has Sidharth and Shehnaaz leaning against a bathtub, surrounded by dozens of lit candles. He puts his arm around her, as they take a sip from the glasses of wine in their hands. He then lovingly kisses her shoulder, while she gives him a peck on the cheek.

The cute clip has already garnered more than a million views on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments. “Both are looking so adorable together,” one user wrote. “#SidNaaz is emotion and we are emotionally attached,” another wrote.

Another user commented, “@realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill U both r everythng to us, we love u unconditionally nd we respect u a lot no matter what wil always support u. Love u both!! May god bless frm evil eyes stay together always our #SidNaaz.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. However, while he has called her a ‘friend’ after the show ended, she professed her love for him on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda unites Telugu film industry to act against gossip web sites, starts a Twitter campaign

Bhula Dunga instantly went viral online, with more than 58 million views on YouTube till date. But while fans went gaga over the music video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee said in a live chat on Instagram that she found no chemistry between them. She was heavily trolled for her comment.

Responding to the criticism, Sidharth had said in an interview, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I hear that my fellow Bigg Boss contestants have had their opinions on the song and our chemistry. However, all I would like to say is I work for the love and appreciation of my audience, which our song has surely received looking at the views and love pouring in from all our viewers. At the end of the day, for me, my audience’s appreciation is the most important and I am grateful to each and every one of you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more