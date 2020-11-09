Sidharth Shukla is shocked to see Shehnaaz Gill dance with Tony Kakkar, joins in on the fun. Watch video

A still from the video which shows Tony Kakkar dancing with Shehnaaz Gill as Sidharth SHukla joins them.

Former Bigg Boss co-contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have recently shot a new music video together and has now shared a fun video where she is seen dancing with singer Tony Kakkar while he jumps in.

The video opens with Shehnaaz grooving to Laila alongside Tony and soon, we see Sidharth entering the frame. The Bigg Boss 13 winner has a shocked expression on his face as he comes forward and joins them. Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote on Instagram, “Laila by my bro @tonykakkar @shehnaazgill @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661.” The post already has 4.1 lakh likes within a few hours.

Sidharth has been sharing pictures and videos from his Punjab visit. He had posted a video that showed him riding a bullock cart. Reacting to the video, Shehnaaz, who has often declared her affection for him, wrote: “Buraaahhhhh.”

Sharing a picture as he posed like Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among mustard fields, he wrote: “Turning fields into reels.. #Punjab.” His fans were excited to see him. One of them wrote: “Looking so good in red.” Another fan said: “Was waiting for this pic from so long.”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth were one of the most loved couples in Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz has been open about her feelings for Sidharth, he has always maintained that she is his good friend. They had successfully worked on a music video called Bhula Dunga in March, before the lockdown came into force.

Sidharth was recently seen on the ongoing Bigg Boss 14 as a senior. He, alongwith Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan, stayed inside the house for two weeks and guided the new contestants in the game.

