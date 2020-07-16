Sidharth Shukla posts cryptic tweet on ‘ups and downs’ in relationships

Bigg Boss 13 winner and television actor Sidharth Shukla has shared a cryptic message on relationships and their ups and downs. As he claims to be single, the tweet has piqued the curiosity of his fans.

“Relationships are like an Electrocardiogram....it always has its ups and downs...... if it steadies it Dies....So accept the Ups and Downs positively...... Forgive and Forget,” Sidharth tweeted on Wednesday night.

“But whom with u r in relationship....i think its always will be a mystery for me,” one fan replied to his tweet. “Life mein kitne bhi ups and downs aaye (No matter the number of ups and downs in life)... You remain our constant, cutie,” another wrote.

Sidharth made headlines for his displays of affection with co-contestant, actor Shehnaaz Gill, on Bigg Boss 13. Fans even began trending #SidNaaz (the moniker lovingly given to them) on social media. However, after the popular reality show ended, he claimed that they were just good friends and he did not have any romantic feelings towards her.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

In an earlier interview, Shehnaaz said, “Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye? (Anyway, how long do romantic relationships even survive these days?).”

Shehnaaz added that though she is attracted to Sidharth and loves him, she does not want to lose him as a friend if he does not feel the same way about her.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in a music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya alongside actor Neha Sharma. The video was recently shot in Khandala and is slated to release soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more