Sections
Home / TV / Sidharth Shukla reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s Kurta Pajama song, says ‘bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya’

Sidharth Shukla reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s Kurta Pajama song, says ‘bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya’

Sidharth Shukla has reacted to his former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s new music video, Kurta Pajama, by Tony Kakkar.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in their Bhula Dunga video.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla has reacted to his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s new music video, Tony Kakkar’s Kurta Pajama. The music video was released on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth wrote, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ..” He added a winking and smiling emoji.

 

Shehnaaz starred in music videos such as Majhe Di Jatti, Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan and Yeah Baby Refix before making her big screen debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13, where her fun and vivacious personality earned her the nickname of ‘entertainment queen’.



After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she was to find herself a husband. However, she claimed that she was in love with Sidharth and could not forge a connection with any of her suitors. Colors TV pulled the plug on the show midway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Kurta Pajama song: Shehnaaz Gill brings glamour to Tony Kakkar’s new music video. Watch

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have previously collaborated on the music video for a song called Bhula Dunga. Sharing the Kurta Pajama video with her fans, Shehnaaz wrote on Twitter, “Thankyou so much my fans jo mujhe hamesha trend karte hai n hamesha mujhe promote karte hai because of u all mujhe itni respect milti hai n ajj bhi kurta pajama is trending means koi jawab nhi sirf tumari wajah se hu main (Thank you so much my fans who make me trend always and promote me always. I get so much respect because of you and today Kurta Pajama is trending as well. I am all because of you).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Craving beer? Have you tried the beer bread yet!
Jul 17, 2020 20:20 IST
Monsoon skin care with help from experts
Jul 17, 2020 20:19 IST
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
Jul 17, 2020 20:21 IST
West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020: Highest ever pass percentage recorded
Jul 17, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.