Sidharth Shukla shares fan-made video from Bigg Boss 13, says it put a smile on his face

TV actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has shared a fan-made video from the reality show that he won. The video takes us through Sidharth’s journey in the Bigg Boss house. Fans got equally nostalgic while watching snippets from the show that ended in February with Sidharth emerging as the winner.

The fan-made video shows Sidharth’s journey on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. From his banter with Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill to fights inside the house, the video covers it all. Sidharth has credited a fanpage for the video in his post. Sidharth wrote alongside the video, “Something that put a smile on my face Video courtesy: @i_am_ace_gaikar.” A fan of Shehnaaz commented, “Aaj mujhe b jiju bolne ka man kr raha gussa mat krna tum log bhi bhabhi bolte ho.”

“Ye sirf journey nhi hai,ye wo aisa pal hai jisko Sid ke sath sath millions logo ne jiya~jo aaj khud ko SidHearts bolte hai,BB itihas me hamesa ke liye yaad krne wala journey and naam ban gye ho aap Sid bhai, Love you, “ wrote a fan of Sidharth. Another fan commented, “Absolutely miss these days, miss the eagerness of waiting to see you, see what Sidharth gonna bring to the table today. What new thing Sidharth will do, how he will shut the trolls, what witty line will he speak, miss saying words like (king of comebacks, sarcasm on point etc etc). There were many contestants in BB13, or in entire BB history but no one was so dominant like Sid was, literally the whole episode use to revolve around him. as if All the other contestants were doing side role. One day you will see one contestant, next day he she will get invisible, and next contestant will try to gain footage from Sid. But Sid was constant, the centre of everything.”

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya claims his brother hit her: ‘His family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot’

Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared a close bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house while he also became friends with Shefali Bagga.

Follow @htshowbiz for more