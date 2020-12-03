Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee to play lead couple in Broken But Beautiful season 3. Watch teaser

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and actor Sonia Rathee will now headline the third season of romantic-drama Broken But Beautiful. The first two seasons of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show featured Chhichhore actor Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as lead couple.

Sidharth, who won the last season of reality show Bigg Boss, said he is thrilled to play the role of Agastya on Broken But Beautiful. Expressing his excitement over bagging the lead role, Sidharth said, “I am thrilled to announce my association with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to this one.”

Sonia is an upcoming actor and will play Rumi on the show. She said she was drawn to her character because of what she stands for. “I was drawn to Rumi’s character because of what she stands for and who she is. This season, she goes through a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi’s story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I’m going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I’m getting to work with such incredible people! To say I’m excited is an understatement,” she said.

Broken But Beautiful will go on the floors soon. The makers have launched a musical teaser of the show featuring Sidharth and Sonia. AltBalaji released the teaser on social media and captioned it, “Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce you to Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story.”

