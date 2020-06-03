Simran Sachdeva quits Choti Sarrdaarni, claims producer misbehaved, forced her to take massive pay cut

Television actor Simran Sachdeva has been dropped from Colors TV’s show Choti Sarrdaarni, with Drishtii Garewal replacing her. Simran has claimed that she opted out of the show as she was being forced to take a massive pay cut. Not just this, the producer allegedly misbehaved with her.

In an interview with TellyChakkar.com, Simran said, “Lately, the producers were pressuring me a lot to take around a 40% pay cut which is not feasible for me. Also, in the past I’ve faced many issues with the production house regarding the payments as we weren’t paid on time. One of the producers misbehaved with me and was extremely disrespectful and rude.”

Simran, who played the character of Harleen Kaur Gill Bajwa, said that she had a choice whether to continue being a part of Choti Sarrdaarni after the lockdown, and she decided to quit the show. Incidentally, the role was originally played by Mansi Sharma, and Simran was brought in as her replacement after she exited the show due to health issues.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has allowed shoots of films, televisions shows and web series to resume. All shoots were stalled since mid-March, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has said producers will have to adhere to certain guidelines, including reducing the crew strength to one-third and a temperature check every day. Except the actors shooting the particular scene, everyone on set must wear gloves and a mask. Each studio must have an ambulance, a doctor and nurse and sets must be fumigated daily.

JD Majethia, the chairman of the TV wing of Indian Film and Television Producers Council, welcomed the government’s decision to allow shoots to resume. Calling it a ‘big relief’, he told PTI, “It (the industry) was shut for so long, we thought it’d not open by June 15. This is much faster than what we expected. We thank the CM of Maharashtra for doing this wonderful job. He has pleasantly surprised all of us. This industry is Mumbai’s pride. It will now reach every household and bring smiles, happiness to everyone with fresh content.”

