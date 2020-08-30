Singer Renu Nagar is out of danger, confirms her brother Akash

Singer Renu Nagar, who was recently admitted to a hospital in critical condition, is now said to be out of danger. Renu was admitted to a hospital in Alwar, Rajasthan after she fainted on hearing the news that her rumoured boyfriend Ravi Shankar had died by suicide. Renu was seen on singing reality show Indian Idol 10.

A Times of India report quoted Renu’s brother Akash as saying, “Renu went into a state of shock and fainted after hearing the news of her friend (Ravi’s death). We took her to the nearby hospital. She is out of danger, but the doctors have not discharged her yet. She is extremely upset by the news.”

As per an Aaj Tak report earlier this week, Renu and Ravi had run away from their homes in Alwar in June. Renu’s father had then filed a police complaint alleging that Ravi manipulated his daughter to run away with him. They had returned home a few days ago.

Renu’s brother also confirmed the same and said, “Both of them returned on August 24. The police arrested the man but later released him when Renu recorded her statement. Renu stayed with us while he went to Bharatpur, his hometown to stay with his wife and kids.”

Ravi reportedly took tabla lessons at Renu’s home. He also had a wife and two children.

