Small screen makes big impact!

What does a usual day look like in a normal household, during the ongoing lockdown period? Well, it largely involves some house chores, family time and lots of entertainment. And talking of entertainment, it’s interesting to know that India isn’t just turning to the burgeoning OTT space but also the good ol’ TV in a big way.

As per the data by Broadcast Audience Research Council India-Nielsen, television viewership has grown in India by 40% as compared to the pre-Covid-19 period. Not just India, number of TV audiences have also gone up in several other countries such as United Kingdom, Australia, France and Czech Republic.

“To start with, nowadays, people have a lot of free time and so, they can consume different, and a lot of content. Also, re-runs of old shows such as Ramayan, Mahabharat etc., have brought a lot of viewers – including the young people – back to TV. Plus, for the common man, television will always be the easiest, go-to medium for a bouquet of entertainment options,” says trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Still from the show Shaktimaan

As per the latest data, news and movies have also gained big viewership. In fact, the Hindi GEC has reached all-time high with 8.5 billion impressions during the Covid-19 period. Experts feel “the deep penetration of TV across small towns and villages” as compared to the new OTT platforms will always have television’s popularity afloat. “Also, don’t forget, a majority of people don’t have many options but to turn to TV,” says ad guru Prahlad Kakkar.

2011 World Cup final India v/s Sri Lanka match ( Photo: Santosh Harhare/HT )

TV producer Sumeet Mittal feels what’s “most important” is to keep “people entertained”. “Plus, thanks to no fresh episodes of new shows and classics’ re-runs, nostalgia has also played a huge role. A lot of youngsters, who may have only heard about such shows, too, are catching them up,” he says.

It’s ad-ding up!

Thanks to audiences’ renewed interest in past classics, Ramayan and Mahabharat have witnessed big interest from the advertisers. As per BARC India-Nielsen data, advertiser count has seen 14 times and 12 times rise respectively (since they started re-airing). Mythological shows (combined) have garnered 109 billion viewing minutes, as 353 million viewers tuned in.