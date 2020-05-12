Sections
Smriti Irani revisits Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days: 'Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by histrionics'. Watch

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Smriti Irani, now a union minister, has penned a note about her show and the colleagues from those days.

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Smriti Irani has shared a video featuring her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars and many others from the TV industry.

Actor turned politician Smriti Irani has penned an emotional note as she reminisced about the days she spent on the sets of her hit TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The union minister shared the note along with a special track which was released more than a decade ago and featured popular actors who were a part of various TV shows.

Recalling the memory of the show where she played the lead protagonist Tulsi Virani, she wrote, “The year was 2004...while my politics took me on a new journey, I found my extended family patiently waiting every night at 10.30 for me to come home which though imaginary was still very much ours. Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by the sheer histrionics on screen but my fondest memories are of those who embraced me, blessed me for we were bound by the magic of a tv screen.”

 

She went on to remember late actor Sudha Shivpuri who played Ba on the show and makeup artist Pandhari Juker and added, “Countless blessings later as I turn back the clock today I see numerous faces I call friends and colleagues. Some like Sudha Aunty (Ba) and the legendary Pandhari Juker my makeup wizard are no longer with us. Many are a phone call away; so during this lockdown make a call to an old friend from work.. kya pata they might remember us as fondly as we do.”



The show was created by Ekta Kapoor and was on air from 2000-2008 with several generation leaps. The video shared by Smriti also shows her co-star Ronit Roy and Sudha from the show.

Several other faces in the video include Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala who shot to fame with Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy from Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sakshi Tanwar from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii make an appearance as well. Kahiin to Hoga actors Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand actors Varun Badola and Sangeeta Ghosh are also seen.

