Sneha Wagh on returning to shoot post lockdown: 'I was wearing a face shield and removed it only when I was on camera'

The shooting for mythological TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram resumed on Monday. The cast and crew was seen wearing masks, shields and gloves on the sets.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jiten Lalwani and Sneha Wagh on sets of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.

The shooting for &TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram resumed on Monday with a limited number of cast and crew, who were happy to return to the sets after three months of lockdown. While Sneha Wagh, who plays Anjani on the show, walked around in a face shield at all times, Jiten Lalwani, who aka Anjani Maplays Kesari, was spotted in a mask over his costume and makeup.

Sharing her happiness to be able to resume the shoot, Sneha said, “I am thrilled to be back on the sets. The lockdown gave us some family time, but it was equally dull not to hustle every day to go on the set, deliver dialogues and put my best foot forward. With the blessing of Ganpati Bappa, the first day of shoot started on an auspicious note with an aarti. It was nice to see everyone after such a long gap.”

Sneha Wagh on sets of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram crew in PPE kits.

Sneha Wagh gearing up to get ready for her shot on sets of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.

She also shared the precautions being followed on the sets. “As soon as I arrived, our temperature and body oxygen levels were screened. There were limited people on sets, and at every point, there was umpteen number of sanitiser bottles and sprays. I was wearing my own face shield and removed it only when I was on camera. It is a completely new way of shooting for us, but we are all thrilled to be back,” she said.

Also read: Ratan Rajput says meeting Sushant Singh Rajput’s father gave her hope: ‘He’s different, his words give you energy’



Jiten added, “Reading the Shiv Purana during the lockdown has helped me in building my character further in the show. I am delighted to be back on the sets and doing what I love the most – that is shooting! We had proper sanitation at every nook and corner, check-up of body temperatures and numerous sanitisers on the sets. Each person on the set: wore protective masks, hand gloves and face shields. The day started with all of us seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa by performing a small aarti. The set had a different vibe that of a reunion and excitement. I am looking forward to the exciting new episodes of our show.”



The show depicts the many unexplored sides of Lord Hanuman, including the purpose of his life. The makers have promised to telecast the new episodes on &TV soon.

