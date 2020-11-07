Social media is about who is the loudest. Very few people using art to send out a message: Nakuul Mehta

Today, Nakuul Mehta announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Jankee are expecting. He shared the good news with his fans and followers and when asked to reveal details, he says, “at the right time”.

The couple recently returned from Goa where they stayed for a month. “Unlike usual travels where you want to experience different facets of a place, but due to the pandemic and staying in a flat in Mumbai for months, being amidst nature felt surreal,” says Nakuul Mehta. He stayed in a house in the middle of a forest and had peacocks and birds for company.

He admits that they are thinking that maybe they don’t have to live in the city to have a career in the industry. “One could find ways to work around our schedules while being able to enjoy nature. This month away from the city was an eye opener and gave us new ideas. It made us adventurous. After returning adjusting to city life has been hard, which is unusual for me to say as I love coming back to Mumbai. This year, I have learnt to just be in the moment and appreciate nature. In cities, you are constantly in a hustle and this year taught me it doesn’t have to be like that always. I learnt that one should find your own rhythm to life and work,” he shares.

The actor, who has been reciting poems on Instagram, in collaboration with Ajay Singh about current events and democracy, and is glad that they are being received well. “While this year has been hard for most people, I have been able to find rhythm in life and how I look at work. Now more than ever, I have more journalists and politicians following me (laughs) as the poems are a dialogue on contemporary culture and democracy. I come from mainstream space due to TV and I feel very few people using art to send out a message. Social media is about who is the loudest. The idea is to explore ideas that are social, political, scientific that mainstream wouldn’t have space for. The first poem Giddh, resonated with a lot of people and we realised we had much more to say about our culture and democracy,” he signs off.