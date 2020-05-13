Sonal Vengurlekar’s makeup man offers her financial help during lockdown: ‘After reading his message, I got tears in my eyes’

Television actor Sonal Vengurlekar has shared a touching account of how her makeup man came to her rescue. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Sonal is facing a financial crunch but got support from an unlikely place.

On Wednesday, she shared a note on Instagram, sharing how her kind-hearted makeup man Pankaj Gupta decided to help her. “Today I was just sharing with my makeup man that I don’t have enough money to survive for next month. Because some producer hasn’t given my money, which is due from a long time. I was concerned about my makeup man that how he must be surviving in this situation, his wife is pregnant, and he has many expenses. The msg I got from him was totally unexpected, After reading his message I got tears in my eyes,” she wrote.

Sonal said that Pankaj offered to lend her Rs 15,000. “He said ‘mam mere pass 15 k hai Abhi aapko chahiye ho to le lo, meri wife ke delivery ke waqt mujhe de dena (I have Rs 15,000. Take the amount if you need it. Return it to me when my wife delivers the baby).’ I was wondering people who owe me lakhs of rupees are not ready to pickup my calls & blocked me are not ready to give my hard earned money, & my makeup man Pankaj Gupta Who has always been like a family to me offering me money Big thing is not the money he offered, big thing is he doesn’t have that much of money still he thought about me U, waqt as gaya hai ki so called knew log dil de bhi Ameer ho jaaye (it’s time people got rich at heart as well) Feeling sad for such people,” she wrote.

Her fans offered her messages of support. “This lockdown is being misused by the rich... I totally support your message,” wrote one. “Bhuns,very well said.. @pankajgupt09 hero hai apna,” wrote another.

Sonal has worked in multiple soap operas such as Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha and Saam Daam Dand Bhed. She had earlier called the showbiz a ‘matlab (selfish)’ field.

“People, who have known me well, know the real Sonal. I’m okay to have quality friends [rather] than quantity [number of friends] in the industry. This field is very ‘matlabi’ if I can say that. People are unhappy if you are doing well and happy when you are sitting idle at home. I think that I’ve always been a soft target for controversies maybe because I have not gelled well or should I say ‘I did not do chamchagiri’. People have just written or concluded about me being the bad girl but none has heard my side of the story,” she had told Hindustan Times in an interview.

