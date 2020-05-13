Sections
Home / TV / Sonal Vengurlekar’s makeup man offers her financial help during lockdown: ‘After reading his message, I got tears in my eyes’

Sonal Vengurlekar’s makeup man offers her financial help during lockdown: ‘After reading his message, I got tears in my eyes’

Television actor Sonal Vengurlekar’s makeup man has offered her money during her financial crunch amid the lockdown.

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonal Vengurlekar is touched by her makeup man’s gesture.

Television actor Sonal Vengurlekar has shared a touching account of how her makeup man came to her rescue. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Sonal is facing a financial crunch but got support from an unlikely place.

On Wednesday, she shared a note on Instagram, sharing how her kind-hearted makeup man Pankaj Gupta decided to help her. “Today I was just sharing with my makeup man that I don’t have enough money to survive for next month. Because some producer hasn’t given my money, which is due from a long time. I was concerned about my makeup man that how he must be surviving in this situation, his wife is pregnant, and he has many expenses. The msg I got from him was totally unexpected, After reading his message I got tears in my eyes,” she wrote.

 

Sonal said that Pankaj offered to lend her Rs 15,000. “He said ‘mam mere pass 15 k hai Abhi aapko chahiye ho to le lo, meri wife ke delivery ke waqt mujhe de dena (I have Rs 15,000. Take the amount if you need it. Return it to me when my wife delivers the baby).’ I was wondering people who owe me lakhs of rupees are not ready to pickup my calls & blocked me are not ready to give my hard earned money, & my makeup man Pankaj Gupta Who has always been like a family to me offering me money Big thing is not the money he offered, big thing is he doesn’t have that much of money still he thought about me U, waqt as gaya hai ki so called knew log dil de bhi Ameer ho jaaye (it’s time people got rich at heart as well) Feeling sad for such people,” she wrote.



Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

Her fans offered her messages of support. “This lockdown is being misused by the rich... I totally support your message,” wrote one. “Bhuns,very well said.. @pankajgupt09 hero hai apna,” wrote another.

Sonal has worked in multiple soap operas such as Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha and Saam Daam Dand Bhed. She had earlier called the showbiz a ‘matlab (selfish)’ field.

“People, who have known me well, know the real Sonal. I’m okay to have quality friends [rather] than quantity [number of friends] in the industry. This field is very ‘matlabi’ if I can say that. People are unhappy if you are doing well and happy when you are sitting idle at home. I think that I’ve always been a soft target for controversies maybe because I have not gelled well or should I say ‘I did not do chamchagiri’. People have just written or concluded about me being the bad girl but none has heard my side of the story,” she had told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
May 13, 2020 20:48 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST

latest news

Haryana Police seized over 2 lakh liquor bottles in Hisar Range during lockdown
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
Boosting the economy
May 13, 2020 21:35 IST
60-year-old woman in Tripura held for alleged murder attempt at son: Police
May 13, 2020 21:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.