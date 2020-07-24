Sonu Sood arranges to bring back students from Kyrgyzstan, Kapil Sharma says: ‘You play villain in films, but you are a hero’

Sonu Sood has been doing a lot of work for migrants during the pandemic.

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma was full of praise for actor Sonu Sood after the latter tweeted about arranging for the return of Indians stuck in the central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan. Kapil said words fall short to praise Sonu.

He wrote in Hindi: “Sonu paaji iss samay aap jo kaam zarurat logon ke liye kar rahe ho, usski tareef ke liye har shabd chota hai, filmon mein bhale hi aap ne khalnayak ki bhumika nibhayi ho par asal zindagi mein aap hamarey hero ho. Bhagwan kare aap dirgha aayu hon aur hamesha khush rahen (Sonu paaji {Punjabi for elder brother}, I fall short of words to praise the work you are doing to help the needy at this moment. In films, you may have played a villain, but in real life, you are our hero. May the almighty grant you a long life and may you always be happy.)”

Kapil had retweeted a tweet by Sonu, giving details of this particular flight. Sonu had written: “Hi students of Kyrgyzstan, just to update all of you we are postponing the flight from KYRGYZSTAN—VARANASI to tomorrow, 23rd July due to weather conditions. Students who have not registered, kindly do it today. The timings of the flight for tomorrow I will update in few hours.”

On Friday, Sonu tweeted to inform students from Vizag, studying on Kyrgyzstan, a flight to take them home has been arranged. He tweeted: “Good news friends Flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will takeoff at 3 pm today, 24th July from Bishkek..be at the airport on time time folks. Time to meet your families.”

SpiceJet on Thursday said it would operate nine charter flights in association with Sonu Sood to repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan during the next two months. “SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek (capital of Kyrgyzstan) to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi today,” the airline said in a press release.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “SpiceJet...will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. This special repatriation mission...has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood,” the press release noted.

The low-cost carrier has operated over 400 charter flights to repatriate around 65,000 Indians from countries like Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

