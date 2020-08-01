Sonu Sood is in tears on The Kapil Sharma Show as migrant workers thank him, watch video

Actor and comedy show host Kapil Sharma on Friday shared the news that The Kapil Sharma Show is returning to TV screens after a long break. He also said that his first guest would Sonu Sood.

Sharing the news along with a clip from the show, he wrote: “Don’t miss the first episode of #TKSS after a long break with the Hero of #2020 @SonuSood paji Clapping hands sign tomorrow 9:30 pm @SonyTV #TheKapilSharmaShow stay safe.”

Sony TV also shared a glimpse from the episode where an emotional Sonu is seen watching a video where migrant workers thank him. “Laakhon logon ko unke ghar pohonchakar bane Sonu Sood, desh ke dilon ke asli Superstar! Aur ab aa rahe hai woh #TheKapilSharmaShow par,” the channel wrote.

The clip showed Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood seated in the familiar drawing room sets of the comedy show. Kapil jokes and reads an episode of how two people, not migrants, were sent to Azamgarh by Sonu. The only other person in the clip is judge, Archana Puran Singh.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the show is resuming shoot after 120 days and that the episode would be more of a tribute to Sonu with a dash of humour.

“The episode with Sonu paaji was different from other shoots as it’s more like our tribute to him and with a dose of laughter. There is also an emotional live video chat with some of the migrants he helped, Kapil was quoted as saying.

Kapil also mentioned that video chats with be a regular feature on the show now onwards and they can’t have live audiences on the show. They would be interacting with people from Gurgaon to Kolkata to the US. “Films are not releasing theatrically right now, so actors won’t come often. But we have done an episode with Archanaji’s (judge Puran Singh) husband, Parmeet Sethi, Kiku’s (Sharda) wife Priyanka and Krushnas (Abhishek) wife, Kashmira. “It was a homely feeling.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

He added that his wife Ginni won’t step out for another 6 months. How he did add that they would like to do an episode with her too. “But sometime in the future, we’d like to do an episode with Ginny too.”

Earlier this month, when they shot the first episode after the break, Kapil had in fact shared a video clip of colleagues Sumona Chakravarti and Bharti Singh entering the studio and getting sanitised at the entrance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more