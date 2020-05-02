Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor’s The Kapil Sharma Show episodes to re-telecast over the weekend
The Kapil Sharma Show, episodes featuring late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, will be aired on Sony TV.
Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda has announced that old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor will be re-telecast on Sony TV this weekend. Irrfan and Rishi both died this week, within a day of each other, leaving millions of fans heartbroken across the world.
“This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou @SonyTV,” he wrote in a tweet on Saturday and attached a trailer clip of the episode. The episode will also feature Rishi’s actor wife Neetu Kapoor.
In another tweet, Kiku wrote, “Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS.We love you sir and miss you dearly @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9.” The episodes will air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Kiku also retweeted a lovely photo of Irrfan, clicked on the sets of their film, Angrezi Medium. It was also Irrfan’s last film. A fan tweeted with the picture: “Whenever I come across this pic on the internet, my eyes goes numb. U r lucky u shared screen with him sir.” Kiku replied, “My eyes go numb too. I truly am lucky to have spent some time with him.”
Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.
Irrfan died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He was 53.
