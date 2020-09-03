Sections
Home / TV / Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal in home isolation after testing Covid-19 positive: ‘Feels very personal all of a sudden’

Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal in home isolation after testing Covid-19 positive: ‘Feels very personal all of a sudden’

Splitsvilla winner Shrey Mittal tests positive for coronavirus and has shared a note sharing the news with his fans. He also revealed he is in home isolation for 14 days.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shrey Mittal has tested positive for

Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal has tested positive for coronavirus and has that he is now in home isolation for 14 days. He also asked those who came in contact with him recently to be careful and keep a check on their health.

Shrey wrote in his note on Instagram, “Hello, I’ve tested as COVID positive today. I had been having symptoms since last 2 days (Monday) so I got tested. I’m now under 14 day home isolation. Whoever has come in contact with me directly or indirectly in the last 7-8 days please be careful and keep a track on your health. Something which still felt very unknown feels very personal all of a sudden.”

 

Shrey wrote with his note on Istagram, “Stay safe and keep your loved ones safe.” The post was flooded with wishes and prayers for Shrey. Sheen Das wrote, “Take care Shrey .. wish you speedy recovery .”



Born and brought up in Indore, Shrey moved to Mumbai in 2012 and rose to fame when he lifted the winner’s trophy on Splitsvilla alongside Priyamvadt Kant in January 2020. “For past 5-6 years I have been training myself as an actor. I have been networking and auditioning. A friend of mine was sending an audition tape and I also sent along mine. And then I got a call and Splitsvilla happened. I used this as a stepping stone. It is very difficult to get inside a door and felt this would be the perfect opportunity to showcase who I am as a person,” Shrey had said about winning the show.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan is blown away by husband Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush poster, calls him ‘the most handsome devil in history’

Quite a few actors and artists have tested coronavirus positive over past few weeks. Popular actors Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Satish Kaushik, Mohena Kumari, Kiran Kumar and Purab Kohli, among others, have recovered after testing positive for Covid-19. Last month, Roadies Revolution contestant Sapna Malik had tested positive for the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:37 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST

latest news

UGC releases checklist for online distance learning programmes
Sep 03, 2020 15:54 IST
Six more properties of former MP Atiq Ahmed to be attached in Prayagraj
Sep 03, 2020 15:54 IST
Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas to star in new web series Wakaalat From Home
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.