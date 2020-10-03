Ssara Khan says she was shaken by reports of her name coming up in NCB’s drug probe: ‘People started trolling me, called me a drug addict’

Ssara Khan said that she lost out on work after rumours of her involvement in the drug probe.

Television actor Ssara Khan said that she was immensely disturbed by reports that her name had come up in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation into the alleged drug racket in the entertainment industry. It was reported that television actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar named Ssara and her Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai co-star Angad Hasija during their questioning last month.

In an interview, Ssara claimed that she had not ‘done anything wrong’ and said that she was distressed by the reports to the point that she had thoughts of ending her life. She added that she is contemplating legal action against those who carried these unverified reports about her.

“Without even checking the veracity of these allegations, people started trolling me. They called me names and a drug addict. This incident shook me to an extent that I almost wanted to kill myself! I have slogged to reach where I am today. I would like people to remember that I am also someone’s daughter, sister and expect the same respect and treatment that they would want for the women in their house,” Ssara told The Times of India.

Ssara said that she received a call from Abigail, who told her that her name did not come up during the questioning. “Abigail called me a few days ago to tell me that she hadn’t taken anyone’s name and had no idea why this was happening. Is it because I party and am a happy-go-lucky person? That doesn’t make me a criminal,” she said, adding that she was dropped from three social media campaigns after the rumours.

Also read: Why Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 might just be the most successful season of the show amid new normal

The NCB stumbled upon a potential drug racket in the entertainment industry while investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested earlier this month under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act for procuring drugs and is in judicial custody till October 6.

While Abigail and Sanam were questioned from the television industry, several names from the film industry were summoned as well. Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were among those who joined the NCB investigation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more