Stay fit and fine, the right way: TV stars’ fitness mantra

Television actors, who are fitness enthusiasts in real life, share the secret behind their super health. They also urge everyone to take the natural road to stay hale and hearty. Read on:

Iqbal Khan

Fitness Regime: I make sure to eat right and my meals are distributed in equal intervals throughout the day. I workout six days a week and don’t do too much cardio, battle ropes and all, the ones people go crazy about. What I follow is simple and healthy exercises that keeps me both fit and flexible. I mostly eat whatever I like but in small potions.

Cheat days: I have a sweet tooth and my daughter Ammaara too loves anything sweet. And during those days I can just have sugar if nothing else is available. But again that isn’t healthy so we have chocolate quoted dates at home for those cravings

Important tip: Please don’t follow any star to become fit, learn from them. Sometimes they have to take water pills to look perfect before shoot. So it’s important to follow your body. 80 percent is in your kitchen and 20 percent is in the gym, so keep a check on your diet.

Sayantani Ghosh

Fitness Regime: I believe in holistic fitness. Looking good on the outside and feeling good on the inside can make you glow with happiness. But, there are no shortcuts to that; it’s always work in progress. I enjoy weight training and combine it with a bit of cardio. It’s very important for a woman to work on building her strength. Given our odd working hours, maintaining a good diet and eating on time is a task. I prefer home-cooked food.

Cheat days: These days mean lots of chocolates and chaat.

Important tip: Consistency matters. Fitness should be a lifestyle choice. It is an umbrella that encompasses a fit body, mind, skin and hair, so it’s important to take care of them.

Sid Makkar

Fitness Regime: I have this mind-body-soul approach to fitness. Running and swimming are the two things that helps me stay healthy. Running is the easiest as one can do it anywhere and swimming relaxes, has this calming effect on me. I turned vegetarian two years ago. I go easy on the carbs and eat small meals every 3 to 4 hours. Fortunately, I don’t have a sweet tooth and I don’t take supplements.

Cheat days: Samosas, Sev Puris and Paranthas

Important tip: Never use hardcore supplements. It does more harm than good.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Fitness Regime: Swimming is my favourite exercise. I find it therapeutic. I don’t believe in showing muscles or abs, I believe in eating right and treating my body as a temple. I like to go for a run or walk outdoors. I am a vegan. I do not eat regular processed flour, I eat whole grains.

Cheat days: I love to binge on Chinese and do that once a month. I go to a nearby restaurant where I eat hakka noodles which is coloured and oily, and I love it!

Important tip: Eating right is a must and yes, workout need not mean going to the gym, it could be any outdoor activity. A good run or walk helps, too.

Mohit Malik

Fitness Regime: I practice Yoga and meditation on a regular basis, and along with it, I believe in maintaining a healthy diet which includes vitamins, carbohydrates, etc. Exercise, yoga, meditation and a healthy diet keeps me fit. I pursue intermittent fasting and also follow a rainbow diet which involves fruits and vegetables of various colours. I avoid fried food, sugar as well as trans fats.

Cheat days: Having wine once in two weeks along with a dessert made of jaggery, dates, palm sugar or stevia is my kind of cheat day.

Important tip: Human bodies are meant to move and exercise. Hence, we should exercise and meditate regularly. Also, a healthy diet and keeping yourself hydrated is a must.

Jasmin Bhasin

Fitness Regime: I work out for at least 45 minutes, five to six days in a week. I mix and match my workouts. I eat everything in moderation. I enjoy kickboxing, because it’s an aggressive form of workout. I don’t follow any diet, I just avoid sugar. I have a sweet tooth so I need dessert, but I try to control my urge.

Cheat days: I love pizza… an ideal cheat day would be a glass of wine, butter chicken or dessert.

Important tip: Eat healthy, eat organic. Try to work out four to five days in a week. Don’t depend on any of these fad diets; if you will follow them you will torture your body, which is not right. I don’t believe in taking proteins. Just eat healthy, eat organic and natural, work out and you will be fine.

Shashank Vyas

Fitness Regime: I go to the gym regularly and take care of my diet. I eat less carbs and eat healthy food cooked at home in less oil and ghee. I have upma or poha for breakfast, lunch is roti-sabzi and I try to have my dinner by 8pm. Fitness is a combination of diet and exercise. I also keep myself mentally and emotionally happy, which is a very important part of fitness. I do cardio and abs.

Cheat days: I like to eat chocolate and even like having lassi. I also like dal, rice and ghee with green chilly.

Important tip: Eat everything that is healthy. You can reduce the proportion of the food item that contains fat. However, giving up on food items is not the solution. One should eat white rice, as it gets digested easily. My fitness inspiration is Hrithik Roshan.

Mohsin Khan

Fitness Regime: Heavy breakfast at the same time keeping it fun and not boring works for me. My exercise involves a lot of running and cycling. Mini meals are the best. I prefer protein bars, muesli and salad. I am going to try taking less caffeine. Diet plans work only if you work out and do cardio with them. I have my basic dumbbells and pull-up rod at home so that helps. We also have some dumbbells and resistance bands on set which I often end up using. I prefer doing indoor workout. I also enjoy playing cricket and football.

Cheat days: I can’t resist chocolates. I must have at least one small piece a day. It’s so addictive. My great grandfather had a sweet tooth too, so it kind of runs in the family.

Important tip: Drink lots of water. Mental health is equally important so meditation, yoga helps. Stay happy, keep smiling, that can just do wonders.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Fitness Regime: Presently, I’m focusing on breathing techniques, as it helps keep a check on my physical as well as mental fitness... I believe in continuously challenging myself by looking out for new ways of training with the right techniques, which is most important. Otherwise, I like weight training. I’m trying to understand how my body reacts to the food I eat, and hence, trying to eat healthy.

Cheat days: I eat anything I want and then burn it.

Important tip: Unless the motivation to stay fit comes from within, you wouldn’t be able to achieve what you aspire for. Prepare short-term goals which are not only achievable but push you hard. We should enjoy the process of becoming fit instead of stressing over it.

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Fitness Regime: Eat healthy and eat light. I do a lot of chest workout. I also mix and match my exercise regime. I eat healthy and on time. I follow a high-protein diet as suggested by a sports nutritionist and that has actually helped me a lot.

Cheat days: Eating pizza and sweets to my heart’s content.

Important tip: Be healthy and in the healthiest way. Taking the unhealthy route might help you reach your goal quickly, but that isn’t permanent.

