Step inside Bigg Boss 14 house: Here’s how Covid-19 has changed the show, take first look at its mall, spa, movie theatre

Step inside the Bigg Boss 14 house ahead of the premiere of the Salman Khan show on Saturday. Host Salman Khan, past season winners Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla and former contestant Hina Khan have already begun shooting their portions for the premiere episode that will be aired Saturday evening. Filmmaker-designer Omung Kumar has once again designed the house, but it is quite different this time, given the safety measures and social distancing norms that need to be adhered to amid the pandemic.

Sharing the process of ideating and designing the new house, Omung said in a press statement, “Two and a half months back when I and Vanita Omung Kumar, Production Designer started visualising the design of the house, we ideated on the theme of the show and we agreed on keeping it futuristic as we all were looking at moving ahead from the current scenario. We also made sure to make available all the things that people missed during lockdown for our contestants. Hence, there is a mall, a movie theatre, and a spa.”

He added how the living areas are different in the current season, “The futuristic theme also lends us a chance to enhance a lot of design qualities in the house. There is a mix of funky bright colors and metallic hues blended in a way that stands out. We have several elements like giant metallic dogs guarding the house. The automatic entrance is in the shape of an eye. There are also no straight lines, and we have used a lot of curves on each surface. Right from the entrance to different zones in the house, to the dining area, the sleeping area, and even the confession room; each part of the house area is unique and explores our theme in a better way.”

Also read: Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

Here’s a sneak peek into the new Bigg Boss 14 house:

Entrance



The entrance of the Bigg Boss house has the signature Bigg Boss eye and two huge metallic dogs’ motifs will give the house an out of the world feel.

Living area



The living area has nooks for gossip sessions.

Dining area



We all have missed out on the outdoor dining experience this lockdown, but the Bigg Boss contestants are going to be the privileged ones. The huge dining table will be replaced by diner-style seating with designated tables and chairs. The kitchen counter has been converted into a console with bar stools. The area has been accentuated by a lot of pop art elements leading into to the storeroom door. Open shelves, bright colors, and a long spiral platform makes the kitchen a refreshing zone.

Bedroom



An acrylic colourful gate welcomes the contestants to the most colourful area of the house. A huge metallic eye is put up on a wall that overlooks the beds. Glass tables along the beds will be used to put their personal belongings. A huge colourful sofa has been built in the middle of the room so that conversations keep brewing even after the lights go out.

Bathroom



The bathroom has an underwater theme that is walled with shades of sea green. Robotic arms and legs act as props that amplify the center and showcases how water blends into the universe. Bamboo seating will allow gossip and hush-hush conversations to take place. The entrance to the bathroom is lit up with bright red lighting that creates a modernistic design.

Luxuries: Swimming pool, theatre, spa, mall



A spaceship theatre where the drama will create a great atmosphere for a movie viewing experience. There is also an in-house spa. If spa therapy is not enough, the inmates can also indulge in shopping therapy by visiting the mall.

Confession room



The entrance to the confession room is dazzling. A diamond shape zone with two horse faces on the top amplifies the entire zone that will lead the way to the most important room area of the house- the confession room.

Captain’s room



The person elected as captain of the house enjoys a few perks.

Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere on Saturday, October 3 at 9pm. Subsequent episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM and Saturday & Sunday at 9pm.

Follow @htshowbiz for more