Sudesh Berry upset as Shakti co-star Rubina Dilaik forgets his name, says this is the biggest fumbling in his 40-year career

Sudesh Berry has essayed the role of Harak Singh ever since the inception of the show, Shakti.

Senior actor Sudesh Berry has responded to Rubina Dilaik’s statement that she did not know his real name despite working with him for years on daily soap Shakti. Rubina was speaking on her reality show Bigg Boss 14 , where she was asked to name co-stars from Shakti during a task. A hurt Sudesh tweeted that it was the biggest “fumbling” he saw in his 40-year-long career.

During the immunity task on Bigg Boss 14, Rubina could only remember Sudesh’s screen name -Harak Singh - and got his real name only after a few moments, leaving Kavita Kaushik in shock. Kavita had asked Rubina to name her co-stars, trying to pick on Rubina’s rumoured fights with her co-stars.

Responding to a fan’s tweet mentioning that Sudesh was hurt, Kamya wrote, “Yes he has really taken this to his heart! In the mor he came 2 me n said “Hello, my name is sudesh berry, just thought of confirming u still know na” my heart broke into thousand pieces! Too bad this is! Now people can troll me sayin dat i m kavita’s frnd but jo sach hai woh hai (Truth is truth).”

Sudesh then quoted Kamya’s tweet and replied, “Apne 40 years ke career meh itni badi fumbling nahi Dekhi... everyday is a learning day #BB14 @ColorsTV #shakti #MyNameIsSudeshBerry (I have not seen such a huge fumbling in my entire career spanning 40 years).”

Meanwhile, Rubina’s sister Jyotika has apologised to the senior actor on Twitter. “@berry_sudesh Sir, i apologise on behave of my sister. I feel the task had jumbled up her thoughts for which she took few seconds to recollect your name. It makes me sad how people are manipulating things believe me sir she has huge respect for you,” she wrote.

Jyotika also explained the behaviour and wrote, “During the task #RubinaDilaik was trying to focus on her game amidst she took few seconds to recall Sudesh Sir’s name. Task k pressure mai Rubina vo bhuli nahi thi because thodi der baad unhone khud Sir ka name bola, kisi ne yaad nahi dilaya unko (Rubina did not forget even under the pressure of the task because she named Sir before anyone could prompt her).”

