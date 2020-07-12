Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul reveal son Ved’s face in adorable new photo, call him ‘mama’s boy’

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed their first child together, a boy named Ved, last month. Now, they have shared the first photo of their baby boy’s face. In the picture, shared by both of them on their respective Instagram accounts, Ekta is seen cradling Ved in her arms, as he sleeps blissfully.

“Being a mother isn’t an easy job but it’s definitely the best job one could ever have.. And there’s no greater honour, love and blessing. #maahood #merabeta #ved,” she wrote in her caption. Sumeet shared the same picture and wrote, “Mama’s boy... #ved #vedvyas.”

Fans could not stop gushing over the little one in the comments section. “Awwww. God bless the little man,” one Instagram user wrote. “Such a sweetheart...both of them,” another commented. “Fills me up with soooo much love!! My little ray of sunshine,” another wrote.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last month, Sumeet said that he was enjoying fatherhood to the hilt. “So far, it has been good and lovely. My wife Ekta and I are discovering something new every day. I’m still quite clueless and so is she. We don’t know what the baby really wants when he cries,” he said.

Sumeet said that he wants to let Ved make his own decisions and learn from them. He also wants to share an ‘easy bond’ with his son. “I hope I’m well equipped to help him out when he comes to me to discuss anything — emotional, financial or anything else. Also, one thing that I’d like him to learn from me is to never give up in any situation in life,” he said.

Sumeet, who rose to fame with web series such as Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling, has also acted in films such as English Vinglish, Veere Di Wedding and Made In China. Ekta, a television actor, is known for her roles in shows such as Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Mere Angne Mein.

