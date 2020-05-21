Sumeet Vyas: Doing dishes has been a traumatic experience for me during lockdown

Sumeet Vyas is all set to become a father and is confident wife Ekta Kaul is well prepared to give birth amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. However, it’s the household work that bothered the Veere Di Wedding actor more before he eventually managed to get a house help.

On the work front, the actor just saw the release of his new web show Official Bhootiyagiri, his first in the horror comedy genre. While he manages to survive the horror on screen, the actor revealed he is not the one with guts when it comes to challenging superficial powers. In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Sumeet opened up about working on the show and fighting the ghost of domestic chores.

Watch: Sumeet Vyas on Official Bhootiyagiri, prepping to becoming a father

How are you prepping for the arrival of your first child?

The only silver lining is I got to spend all this time at home which generally I am not able to as I am usually working and travelling most of the time. So this was the time we got to spend together.

The essential services and medical stores are open so we are ready with essentials which we might need when the baby arrives. Some people are delivering baby products. Ekta has been very hands on with all that, she is very well prepared.

So you did a major share of domestic chores during lockdown?

Luckily, we have finally got a house help who stays with us. But for initial few weeks we couldn’t get help. It was a very traumatic experience. I have never done domestic work before, I used to stay alone and a maid used to do all the cooking and cleaning. I am not a dirty person so I don’t spill anything around. But this time we had to do everything ourselves from jhadu-poncha to bartan. Cleaning the dishes is a very traumatic thing. I am very careful now and don’t use that many utensils. I won’t use a spoon unless it’s absolutely essential.

Have you acquired any new skills during your time at home?

I have learnt a little bit of cooking. I never tried baking or cooking before. Eggs were the only thing I could manage in the kitchen. This time around I experimented with eggs and made pancakes one day. I can make different kinds of salads. My type of cooking is mostly continental; I haven’t taken the Indian recipe route like curries.

You recently ventured into horror genre with new web show Official Bhootiyagiri.

I was very apprehensive in the beginning because horror comedy is a very tricky genre. We have taken a deeper route to find the ghosts within us. The message was the biggest ghosts we need to fight are our preconceived notions about others and the conflicts that we have with our friends and family. Once we fight these ghosts, we will be able to fight any ghosts. It’s a little tough to sustain a horror comedy for five or more episodes.

Sumeet Vyas in a still from Official Bhootiyagiri.

Do you believe in ghosts?

I have never witnessed a life changing incident but I have seen people suffering from fits. I didn’t know if it was a ghost or it was fits. But everyone around said there was a ghosts so I went with the theory. I am somewhere in the middle. I don’t want to say there are no ghosts, I don’t want to wake up in my bedroom see that my legs tied, I don’t want to upset ghosts. I am not chasing them.

Have you experienced a spooky incident on set?

Few days we shot in the night and my van was parked at a distance. That night I didn’t go to my van. We were shooting at an abandoned place and I didn’t want to take any chances. Everyone on set thought ‘Oh, what a cooperating actor, he doesn’t even want to go to his van, he wants to sit with us and be on set’. I thought it was better to have people around.

Is Tripling season 3 confirmed?

Tripling season 3 will happen next year for sure. The writing team needs to get together to make it possible.

Are you working on a new film?

We had to start shooting in April in London. I don’t know if we can travel to London and can a film be shot anytime soon. These are logistical questions the producers are struggling with right now.

