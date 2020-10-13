Sumona Chakravarti grieves over loss of pet dog: ‘My first baby, I will always love you’

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti has shared a heartbreaking note on the passing away of her dog Rooney. She has immortalised her beloved pet by casting his footprints and shared a picture of an oil lamp placed in front of his picture.

Besides the picture of his only memory, she also shared two lovely throwback pictures from their time together -- one from their car ride and the other from their countless snuggle moments. “12.5 years... You have taken away a chunk of my heart with u Rooney, leaving me empty, hollow & numb. My first baby. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. Rest In Peace my Boy,” she wrote.

Several of her friends and fans consoled her in the comments section. Kavita Kaushik wrote, “Oh no, sorry for your loss baby, big hug.” Jennifer Winget also reacted, “so sorry for your loss” with a broken heart emoji. Urvashi Dholakia commented to the post, “My baby he is in a happy space, will always pray for him being at peace.”

A friend of hers also told Sumona about losing her dog, Oreo. She wrote, “So sorry for your loss, I lost mine too today. God bless them,” to which Sumona reacted, “Oreo & Rooney will be chilling together in paradise!”

Sumona is often seen as Kapil Sharma’s childhood friend on The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier this year, Sumona had expressed how she is not doing enough as an actor and is looking for more projects. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “. “I feel people think I’m arrogant, will ask for heavy remuneration and so on. That’s not true. I want to put it out there for everyone that being an actor, I’d demand what I deserve and I’m ready to negotiate for a good project. My PR skills definitely aren’t up to the mark. I realised that quite late… Now, I’m trying to better my approach, meeting people, even calling and messaging them; literally asking for work.”

