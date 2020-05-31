Sections
Home / TV / Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

Sunil Grover is receiving appreciation for his latest short film, a one-minute video that talks about the hazardous chemicals used in a cigarette. Watch it here.

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sunil Grover in a still from his latest video.

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover has come up with a hard-hitting and innovative way to advise smokers to quit - a short video that shows him in a chef’s avatar. The video was made in association with Indian Cancer Society to promote its anti-tobacco campaign. Sunil underlines the various harmful chemicals used in the making of a cigarette, apart from nicotine, in the video.

The video shows Sunil standing in his kitchen, wearing an off-white apron . He says, “Aaj mai apko bahut hi popular recipe bata raha hu. Ek pan me daliye cadmium, uuske baad thoda sa acetone. Ab hum iske andar milaenge candle wax. Ab ammonia dalna hoga jo ki toilet cleaner se milega. Swad anusar thoda sa zeher, yani ki arsenic. Akhir me thoda sa nicotine, jo humein is keetnashak yani insecticide se mil jaega. (Today, I shall share a very popular recipe with you guys. Take some cadmium and acetone in a pan, add some candle wax and ammonia that can be found in toilet cleaners. Now, some poison aka arsenic to taste. And some nicotine in the end, which can be found in this insecticide.)”

Also read: Katrina Kaif on washing dishes during lockdown: ‘I had to give myself a minute and remind myself how it is done’

Sunil then presents a cigarette in a plate and says, “Ab ho gai aapki manpasand lajawab cigarette taiyyar! (Now, your favourite cigarette is ready).” He then holds the cigarette in his hands and adds, “Dekhne me itni cool lagti hai ki pata hi nahi chalta isme itne hanikarak chemicals hote hain. Jise pata chal gaya wo to issase door hi rahega na? Indian Cancer Society ki baat maniye, cigarette tambaku se door rahiye aur cancer se do kadam aage. (This looks so cool, one can’t even imagine it has such harmful chemicals. Those who know will stay away from it, right? Listen to the Indian Cancer Society and stay away from tobacco, stay ahead of cancer).”

 



Sharing the video, Sunil wrote. “Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown. The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also! @ics_1951 @justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot Sunil.”

 

The video has registered 73.5 thousand views and is also being appreciated by Sunil’s industry colleagues. Lauding Sunil’s efforts, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “I smoked for 30 years, smoked a lot and have now quit. I keep telling youngsters don’t even try it or you will keep struggling to quit for years. Every smoker I know wants to quit but can’t. Good film Sunil.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World No-Tobacco Day 2020: The adverse health effects of smoking
May 31, 2020 11:53 IST
Fight against Covid-19 is being powered by citizen’s innovative spirit: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
‘From Hollywood to Haridwar, people taking Yoga seriously’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
Practice Yoga to help reduce stress and stay fit during lockdown
May 31, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.