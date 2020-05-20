Surbhi Chandna says she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Surbhi Chandna, who made her small screen debut in 2009 with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that she was almost dropped from the show. The reason was that she was not very good with remembering her lines.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi said that she was pulled up by her mother for not memorising her lines properly. “Even Taarak Mehta’s team was going to replace me. My mom scared me to do better,” she said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi went to Surbhi’s mother and said that the actor had to pull up her socks because she played a pivotal role in the narrative. “I don’t know how I performed but they keep playing those episodes even today,” she laughed.

Surbhi, who has acted in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi and Qubool Hai, became a household name with Ishqbaaz in which she played the lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta. She reprised her role as Annika Trivedi in the show’s spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi.

In the interview, Surbhi said that she came close to giving up during Ishqbaaz too, but she kept going because of her mother. “My mother always sees the goodness in things, in tough times and bad times. I think I have learnt from this. There was a time when I would tell them I am giving up, mujhe nahi hoga during Ishqbaaz and they would tell me to have patience. And then what the show has given me is unprecedented,” she said.

Surbhi was last seen on the small screen in the follow-up of popular hospital drama Sanjivani. She played Dr Ishani Arora in the show.

