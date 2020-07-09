Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande’s Pavitra Rishta re-releases on ZEE5 after 11 years

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s TV show Pavitra Rishta has been re-released on the streaming platform, ZEE5. Sushant, who died last month at the age of 34, found fame as the protagonist Manav Deshmukh on the show.

Sushant had made his TV debut as Preet Juneja in Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. His character died early on the show but was soon recommended by Ekta for Pavitra Rishta. However, the channel wasn’t convinced that Sushant was apt for the part.

Two weeks before his death, Ekta had revealed how she convinced the channel that his smile will win the hearts of the audience. She had shared a Pavitra Rishta promo on Instagram and written, “After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant had even replied to Ekta, “And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am,” to which she responded, “sushiiiii lobeeee u,” with several heart emojis.

Also read: Anubhav Sinha on facing flak for Ra.One: ‘It haunts you for years, I was exhausted’

Sushant and his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande fell in love during the making of the show and were in a relationship for several years before they parted ways. The show has 1424 episodes which were aired from 2009 - 2014.

Ekta had paid a heartbreaking tribute to Sushant by sharing a video which was a montage of his moments from Pavitra Rishta, with ex-girlfriend and co-star Ankita Lokhande and his snapshots at various gatherings and parties thrown by the producer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more