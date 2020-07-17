Sushant Singh Rajput helped Vikas Gupta’s brother, producer says ‘Will always be grateful’

TV producer and actor Vikas Gupta has shared an endearing video of Sushant Singh Rajput where the late actor can be seen exploring the night sky, spotting planets with some technical help. The video opens with Sushant declaring “there is a thick traffic out there” as he points towards the dark, night sky from the window of his house.

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote, “Couldn’t help but sharing it. It’s beautiful. Thankyou Sushu for being YOU to Sid Not many people know Sushant took my brother in when he moved out of my home. Almost a year of looking after him, teaching him like he is doing it here and so much more. You did more than a friend would ever do for me we will always be grateful. #sushantsinghrajput #vikasgupta #sidharthgupta you are one of the stars up there. You are Gods own Child.”

Sushant.died by suicide June 14. While the police have been investigating the case, several celebs and fans have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter. Even Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI probe on Thursday.

Upon Sushant’s death, Vikas had shared a picture with the late actor and wrote in an elaborate post, “This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture. we were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home.”

He added, “What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace.”

