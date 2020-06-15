Sushant Singh Rajput made last call to Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty: report

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday afternoon, reportedly made his last call to his close friend, Mahesh Shetty. According to India TV, Sushant called his sister at 9.30am on Sunday, after which he called Mahesh.

The report further added that Mahesh’s statement will be recorded by the police as a part of their investigation into Sushant’s death by suicide.

In a statement shared on Mahesh’s Instagram account, his team requested the media to give him privacy and allow him to come to terms with the tragic news. “As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise... So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss,” the statement read.

Mahesh worked with Sushant in the shows Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, which marked the late actor’s small screen debut, and Pavitra Rishta. The two remained close friends even after Sushant quit television for films.

Just last month, Sushant wished Mahesh on his birthday with a happy selfie. “Happy birthday meri jaan.. @memaheshshetty,” he wrote.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence by his domestic help, who immediately informed the police. His post-mortem was conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and further details of the autopsy report are awaited, ANI reports.

Sushant dropped out in his third year of engineering to become an actor. After a supporting role in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, he shot to fame with the popular serial Pavitra Rishta. He quit Pavitra Rishta in 2011 to try his luck in Bollywood and made his big screen debut with the critically and commercially successful Kai Po Che! in 2013.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

