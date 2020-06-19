Sections
Home / TV / Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has made my parents worry about my mental health, says Ratan Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has made my parents worry about my mental health, says Ratan Rajput

Ratan Rajput shares her fears and those of her mother as they try to come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ratan Rajput shares her fears.

TV actor Ratan Rajput has shared an emotional post as she struggles to cope with the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She said that it has affected her relationship with her mother.

She begins the video by saying, “The entire world was shaken with the recent suicide of Sushant Singh and my mother is extremely scared. I do not think I can even imagine how she feels. She is looking at me with fear, she is scared that I may be suffering from something similar and may not share with her.”

 

She further says, “Sometimes, she just asks me if I am fine..I think our relationship has changed, there is a lot of nervousness. I just want to share that we must take care of our parents as they are equally affected by the news of his death. All the parents who have kids in the industry are worried thinking if they are going through the same thing and should take such a drastic step. My mom keeps asking me ‘Are you ok?’”



Also read: Bulbbul trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Netflix original is a scary affair, watch

She also said, “We will go on with our life no matter what happens. It’s a war in the industry. It’s a tough competition. And all this news becomes an incident and it passes. Our parents are getting depressed thinking if we are depressed. My mom is not letting me come back to Mumbai. I am standing still at the same position where I had convinced her earlier that I will live well. Sushant’s death has affected as all. You should continuously communicate with your parents and it’s our responsibility to assure them.”

Sushant died by suicide last week and was reportedly suffering from depression. Cops are investigating the matter to ascertain what may have triggered Sushant’s decision.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

High drama at Ludhiana’s Chhawani Mohalla as residents demand lifting of containment restrictions
Jun 19, 2020 17:48 IST
Lord of the Rings actor Ian Holm dies at 88
Jun 19, 2020 17:48 IST
Kirti Kulhari: ‘You start taking burden of how people see you’
Jun 19, 2020 17:51 IST
Oh, to step out into the city with more hope than worry!
Jun 19, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.